Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

South Sudan Rivals Sign Peace Deal

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his rival, Vice President Riek Machar sealed an agreement on key military provisions

By

Published

President Kiir and his vice Machar have reached peace agreement
President Kiir and his vice Machar have reached peace agreement

South Sudan’s rivals have signed a peace agreement to establish a unified armed forces command.

The agreement is a pillar of the peace agreement signed in 2018

The agreement was signed on Sunday in the capital, Juba, after intervention by neighboring Sudan.

According to the deal, the opposition commanders will be integrated into the armed forces.

READ ALSO: SACRAMENTO SHOOTING: At Least 6 People Dead in California State Capital

President Kiir’s faction will have 60 percent representation in key positions in the army, police, and security forces.

Mr. Machar’s SPLM-IO and other opposition groups will occupy 40 percent.

The opposition has been given one week to submit the names of their commanders.

According to the peace deal, the deployment phase will not exceed one month.

“People of South Sudan are yearning for peace and peace is about security and today we have made a milestone in that. We have agreed that we shall be moving forward,” said Major General Martin Abucha, who represented Mr Machar’s faction.

“I want to call on my colleagues from the other sides that it is important to silence the guns so that South Sudan can prosper. Let there be not fighting, let there be no attacks,” he added.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) has applauded the deal as a breakthrough.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020