World

Taliban Govt Cancels Inauguration Ceremony To Avoid Wasting Resources

The interim Taliban government has canceled the inauguration ceremony to avoid waste of resources; the government has vividly discriminated women

By

Published

Taliban form a new interim government

KDRTV NEWS: The newly formed Afghan interim government has canceled the scheduled oath-taking ceremony to avoid wasting resources.

The ceremony had been planned for Saturday, and many countries had been invited.

Taliban interim government had invited Russia, China, Iran, and Turkey, among other countries, to attend the ceremony.

The ceremony was held in Panjshir on Sartuday— the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack.

READ ALSO: Women Left Out In The New Taliban Interim Government

The Taliban government is facing resistance from local movements in the Panjshir province.

KDRTV noted reports on Friday that the former Afghan vice President Amrullah Saleh`s brother Rohullah was killed.

However, the Taliban fighters have rubbished the reports Amrullah`s brother was executed, saying he was killed during clashes.

He was allegedly arrested, tortured, and then shot by the Taliban fighters.

Meanwhile, commercial flights have resumed in the Kabul international airport, and Pakistan International Airlines will resume flights to Kabul next.

However, the international community has remained skeptical of the Taliban`s pledge to allow people to leave the country.

Even though the Taliban promised to consider the fundamental rights of women, KDRTV has noted several instances in which Afghan women are being segregated.

Afghan women have been segregated in various universities across the country. They are being separated from male students.

READ ALSO: Taliban Fire Shots To Disperse Women Rights Protestors In Kabul

At the same time, the ministry of finance asked male employees to report back to work while female employees have been asked to stay at home ‘until proper work environment is provided.’

It is not clear if the Taliban government and the extreme Islamic laws that are set to be launched in Afghan will respect the fundamental rights of Afghan women.

The international community said that they would recognize the Taliban on how they will run the country concerning women’s rights.

