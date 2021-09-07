Connect with us

Women Left Out In The New Taliban Interim Government

Taliban have invited Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar to attend the inaugural ceremony for the new government

Taliban form a new interim government
KDRTV NEWS: No woman has been named in any post in the newly formed interim Taliban government.

This happened when women held protests in the capital Kabul to be considered by the Taliban government.

Women have been complaining the expected extreme Taliban severe Islamic laws would interfere with their rights.

In history, the last time Taliban ruled the country, women were banned from universities, schools, and work.

While announcing the new government, the Taliban spokesman affirmed to the world that they just formed an incomplete government and all the appointees are just acting.

READ ALSO: Taliban Fire Shots To Disperse Women Rights Protestors In Kabul

They said the government “is not complete, and it is just acting… we will try to take people from other parts of the country.”

The observer was quick to notice that women were conspicuously missing in the new interim government in Afghanistan.

When asked the new government had no women, the Taliban said that the cabinet is yet to be finalized.

Earlier today, reports emerged that women were being segregated across the country.

READ ALSO: Afghan Universities Reopen With Potential “Extreme Islamic Laws” Against Female Students

In various universities, women were separated from men in class using curtains as well as boards.

Taliban soldiers could also be seen beating women who were taking part in protests in Kabul.

However, the world powers said that they would afford aid to and recognize the Taliban depending on how they will run the country.

