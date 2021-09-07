Women Left Out In The New Taliban Interim Government

KDRTV NEWS: No woman has been named in any post in the newly formed interim Taliban government.

This happened when women held protests in the capital Kabul to be considered by the Taliban government.

Women have been complaining the expected extreme Taliban severe Islamic laws would interfere with their rights.

In history, the last time Taliban ruled the country, women were banned from universities, schools, and work.

While announcing the new government, the Taliban spokesman affirmed to the world that they just formed an incomplete government and all the appointees are just acting.

They said the government “is not complete, and it is just acting… we will try to take people from other parts of the country.”

The observer was quick to notice that women were conspicuously missing in the new interim government in Afghanistan.

No mention by the #Taliban of a Ministry of Women’s Affairs, in new appointments. Last minister fled when #Taliban took #Kabul. The ministry website is still up…for now… this is what it says…#Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/Nszi99JFLP — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) September 7, 2021

When asked the new government had no women, the Taliban said that the cabinet is yet to be finalized.

Earlier today, reports emerged that women were being segregated across the country.

In various universities, women were separated from men in class using curtains as well as boards.

Taliban soldiers could also be seen beating women who were taking part in protests in Kabul.

However, the world powers said that they would afford aid to and recognize the Taliban depending on how they will run the country.