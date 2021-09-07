Connect with us

Taliban Fire Shots To Disperse Women Rights Protestors In Kabul

Protestors floods the street of the Capital Kabul to condemn Pakistan and Taliban Islamic laws
KDRTV NEWS: Afghans have held a protest in Kabul to demand that the Taliban respect women’s rights and thus denounce Taliban rule.

Footage on social shows the Afghan women protesting the Taliban rule. KDRTV established that some men also joined them in the protest.

READ ALSO: Afghan Universities Reopen With Potential “Extreme Islamic Laws” Against Female Students

However, the women were confronted by Taliban soldiers who reported beat them.

The protestors had chanted anti-Pakistan slogans as many of them believe that neighboring Pakistan is supporting the Taliban.

Footage from the scene shows protestors running for their safety, and gunfire could be heard in the background.

A video seen by KDRTV shows Taliban soldiers beating female protestors outside the  Kardan University, Kabul city.

 

The women are concerned about the rights ahead of the implementation of the extreme Taliban Islamic rules.

The last time the Taliban ruled Afghan, women were banned from universities and schools and work.

KDRTV also confirmed the recent development that hints at the determination of the Taliban on segregation of women; as universities reopened, men and women were separated by board and curtains in classes.

Many Afghans fled the country fearing for their lives upon the implementation of the Taliban Islamic laws.

The giant power had said that they would only give aid to Afghan and recognize the Taliban depending on how they lead the country.

