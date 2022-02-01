This Man Atwoli! List of 5 Countries Where COTU Boss Has Offices

Francis Atwoli is a Top Kenyan Trade Unionist who is currently serving as the Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) a position he has held in that capacity, since he was first elected in 2001.

He was born to a humble family in 1947 in Kakamega County, western Kenya, and had a modest childhood and education before joining the labour sector.

Atwoli is an alumni of St Mary’s High school in Nairobi, where he has completed his O level.

He also earned a labour scholarship to study in Turin, Italy, at the College of Foreign Labor Studies. He later went to the George Mini Labour Center in Maryland, USA.

Atwoli is the most flamboyant trade unionist and defender of workers’ rights in Kenya since the exit of the late Tom Mboya after he was assassinated.

In addition to being a COTU chair, Atwoli has many other foreign labour jobs and he occupies five offices outside Kenya.

Below are Countries where Francis Atwoli has his offices.

Arusha, Tanzania

In 2005, Francis Atwoli was elected President of the Confederation of East African Trade Unions (EATUC), based in Arusha, Tanzania. He has an office in Arusha since 2005.

Sudan

After being elected President of the Trade Union Federation of Eastern Africa (TUFEA) based in Khartoum, Sudan in 2005, Atwoli was given an office in Khartoum, and has been in the office up to date.

Belgium

Atwoli was elected as a member of the Executive Board in 2005 and now serves as Vice President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). He has an office in Belgium’s capital which is the headquarters of the federation.

Italy

Back in 2011, Francis Atwoli was elected as a Board Member of Training Centre of the International Labour Organization and has been in the position up to date.

Switzerland

Atwoli was elected to the governing body of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in 2008. He has as office in Geneva.