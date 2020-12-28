Connect with us

Trump Finally Signs Coronavirus Relief and Spending Package Bill

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a coronavirus relief and spending package bill after previously declining the bill

Donald Trump tweets.

(KDRTV)-US President Donald Trump has approved into law a coronavirus relief and spending package bill after previously declining the bill

KDTV established that Trump initially disputed the bill saying that he wanted to afford people bigger one-off payments

The implication of the delay is that millions of Americans temporarily lost unemployment benefits

READ ALSOTrump plays Golf while Americans can’t pay Rent

KDRTV understands that the relief package is worth $900bn and was okayed by Congress after months of negotiations

The approach by the President to sign into law the bill by midnight on Monday salvaged the partial government shutdown

It is not yet established why President Donald Trump who is in Florida finally resolved to sign the bill.

However, he said he was signing the bill with “a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed”.

President Trump will leave the office on January 20, 2021, after he lost November`s election to Joe Bidden though he did not admit the defeat.

READ ALSO: Trump’s Real Target, Section 230

President-elect Joe Bidden warned of the devastating situation if Trump would decline signing the bill into law

“It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority,” Mr Biden said.

