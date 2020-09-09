Connect with us

UN Orders Russia To Conduct Transparent Investigation Into Poisoning Of Navalny

Russia denies poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny
(KDRTV)-Russia has been compelled by the United Nations to carry out a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation into allegations of poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

KDRTV understands that the Russian doctors who handled Navalny at Omsk said their analysis revealed no sign of poisoning. However, Navalny`s supporters contended that their leader was poisoned and piled pressure something that made relatives and family of Navalny seek treatment in Germany.

The supporters, relatives, and family of Putin`s critic insinuated that German doctors could have been influenced by the state.

Nevertheless, German doctors who are currently handling Navalny said that he was poison by Novichok, a nerve agent.

Alexei Navalny was taken to Germany while in a coma however, the doctors have revealed that Russia`s opposition leader has come out of a coma and he is doing well.

With the pressure that has kept on piling on Russia from various countries and global organizations, the Russian government now summons the German ambassador to the country to avail of information on the tragedy.

The head of the UN Human Rights Commission, Michelle Bachelet, restated the significance of unearthing the truth behind the alleged attack on Navalny`s health

” It is not enough to deny that he was not poisoned and to reject a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into the assassination attempt. It is the responsibility of the Russian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the perpetrators of this crime. The worst crimes took place on Russian soil. “

Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption and President Vladimir Putin`s great critic fell ill while on a plane

The assassination attempt is the latest attack on Navalny after he has severally been targeted by the government of Russia; he has been prisoned for organization protests

The UN has now raised concern on human rights in Russia wherein two decades there have been several toxic attacks or assassinations inside or outside the country.

