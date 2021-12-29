US, France Report Highest Daily Rises in New Covid Cases

KDRTV NEWS: The US and Frace have reported their highest daily cases of Covid since the breakout of the pandemic.

The new variant of Coronavirus known as the Omicron has continued to spread in the US and France.

The US Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) reported more than 440,000 new infections on Monday.

However, the officials say that the figure could be wrong given the reporting delays during Christmas.

At the same time, KDRTV has established that France reported Europe`s highest ever number of new daily cases of Covid.

France reported 179,807 infections on Tuesday, and the French health minister expressed his worry, warning that France could see daily cases rise to 250 000 by the beginning of January.

KDRTV understands that the Covid figures were released when both countries faced lags in testing and test centers closures during the Christmas period.

Other countries that have reported an increase in Covid-19 are Italy, Greece, Portugal, and England.

The countries have reported increased cases of Covid when the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the risk of Omicron has remained high in its daily updates.

However, studies by scientists have indicated that the Omicron variant is milder than Delta.

Following the increase in daily cases of Covid in France and the US, it is expected th affected countrie would reconsider imposing stringent control measures of the pandemic.

