Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Why US Is Contemplating Limiting Chip Export Limits To China

By

Published

2022 11 14T101429Z 653976675 RC2MLX9CNKVK RTRMADP 3 G20 SUMMIT BIDEN XI

The US is continually examining the need to enhance export controls to prevent China from getting advanced computer chips and industrial equipment that may be used to strengthen its military, according to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

When asked if the US planned to increase chip export curbs to China, Raimondo said at a news conference in the Philippine capital Manila that it was continuously being considered.

“We look at this every single day,” Raimondo said. “Technology is changing faster than ever, which means we have to wake up every day and ask ourselves, ‘Are we doing enough?

My job is to protect the American people and to make sure there are no sophisticated technology, including semiconductor technology, or artificial intelligence technology that we have, that China doesn’t have, that they can’t access and use to enable the Chinese military,” said Raimondo.

The US export limitations were initially implemented in 2022 to prevent the use of semiconductors for military applications such as hypersonic missile research and artificial intelligence.

Last year, the US Commerce Department expanded export limits, prompting complaints from China’s Commerce Ministry that the restrictions breached international trade norms and “seriously threatened the stability of industrial supply chains.”

China stated that it would take “all necessary measures” to protect its rights and interests, and urged Washington to eliminate the export controls as quickly as feasible. In addition, Raimondo stated that the United States will continue to sell billions of dollars in chips to China.

“I want to be clear. We have no interest to de-couple our economies,” she said, but added, “We cannot allow China to have access, for their military advancement, to our more sophisticated technology.”

Also Read: Why US is Finding it Hard to Stop China’s Microchip Advance

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020