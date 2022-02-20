Five Expensive Things Owned by the Kenyatta Family

The Kenyatta family has established a multibillion-dollar commercial empire that is likely to last not only throughout the republic of Kenya’s history but also in international nations where they have made numerous businesses.

Having produced two presidents, the Kenyatta family is among the richest empires in Africa with a net worth of over Ksh 60 billion.

In this article, Kdrtv looks into some of the assets owned by the Kenyatta family.

Media Max Limited

The Kenyatta family owns the media giant which comprises the People Daily Newspaper, K24 Tv, Kamme FM, Millele FM, Mayian FM, and Meru FM.

Brookside

The Kenyatta family owns the renowned dairy, which supplies milk across the African Continent. The family also owns other dairy companies like, Ilara, Delamere and Molo Milk.

NCBA Bank

The first family owns the NCBA bank, which was formerly known as the Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA). They merged with the Ndegwa family’s NIC Bank to form the NCBA bank. The family has 13.2 percent shares in the holding making it the biggest shareholder followed by the Ndegwa family with an 11.75 percent stake. The bank is associated with the Fuliza MPesa feature, which is used by millions of Kenyans and has made billions of profit for the entity.

Heritage Group of Hotels

The heritage group of hotels owns six luxurious hotels across the country namely; Great Rift Valley Lodge in Naivasha, Mara Intrepid, Mara Explorer Camp in Maasai Mara, Voyager Ziwani in Taita Taveta, Kipunguani Explorer Beach Hotel in Lamu, and Voyager Beach Resort in Mombasa.

Northlands City

The family is constructing a city in Ruiru Kiambu County, which is estimated at Ksh 500 billion. The City will however be complete by 2050.

According to a recent Pandora papers expose the Kenyatta family also boasts offshore investments estimated at $30 million equivalent to Ksh 3 billion.