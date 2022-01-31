Connect with us

Politics

Details of Aden Duale’s Multi-Million Nairobi & Garissa Hotels

Aden Duale is one of Kenya’s most renowned politicians and perhaps one of the country’s most vocal parliamentarians.

The lawmaker is well-known for his political abilities, but he is also a successful businessman who owns multi-million enterprises across the country.

Duale owns two multi-million hotels located in Nairobi and in his hometown of Garrissa.

According to reports from multiple sources, Duale owns the hotels together with his brother.

The Nomad Palace Hotel in Garissa is a magnificent hotel that redefines luxury by providing exceptional service.

The resort is situated on a one-acre plot of ground along Kismayu Road in Garissa, which is perhaps the largest town in Northern Kenya and one of the country’s fastest expanding municipalities.

This is a good site, roughly 200 meters from the Tana River and close to the majority of government security organizations.

The town’s major commercial district, the bus terminal, and the airstrip are all within walking distance.

Because of its convenient location, the resort is great for business travelers, conferences, and workshops, as well as families visiting the area.

The Nomad Palace Hotel in Nairobi is located near the Central Business District and is about 3 kilometers from the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

The location is near Pumwani and is located off Eastleigh Mall.

Also Read Four Residences President Uhuru Kenyatta might Stay after Retiring

The luxury hotel has 95 exquisite rooms, all of which are tastefully equipped with wooden furniture and parquet floors.

A 24-hour reception, a car rental desk, and an airport shuttle are among the many amenities available.

Laundry facilities, a currency exchange, and an exhibit area are among the amenities available to guests at the Nomad Palace Hotel. There is also a Wi-Fi connection.

Each room is equipped with a minibar and tea and coffee-making amenities to help guests feel at ease.

For visitors who want to dine in, the Nomad Palace Hotel has an on-site restaurant. Guests are welcome to dine on the outdoor terrace when the weather permits.

To satisfy the needs of the business community, the modern conference and meeting rooms are technologically equipped to worldwide standards.

The main conference room can accommodate up to 120 people for a meeting, with theater-style and conference-style seating options for the client’s convenience.

