Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Safaricom Services To Be Unavailable Tomorrow For 11 Hours

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

standard safaricom 5ed42b8e8565f
standard safaricom 5ed42b8e8565f

Telcom Safaricom has announced a scheduled upgrade to its system that will temporarily knock out some of its services from Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 10 pm to Sunday morning at 9 am.

In a statement, the company said that all airtime top-up, SIM swap and activation of lines will be down for a total of 11 hours but all other services won’t be affected during the maintenance.

“The timing of the maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to our customers,” the statement released on Friday, April 23, read in part.

READ ALSO: The Amount Janet Mbugua Spent On A Pair Of Shoe After Landing Top TV Job

Safaricom also apologized for any inconveniences caused saying that the maintenance was to increase its capacity in line with customer growth.

Safaricom’s maintenance isn’t something new. The company has been doing reschedule maintenance for years now though has been trying to space them out more than before because of their service interruption.

Previously, the operator would hardly touch its services while doing the job.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021