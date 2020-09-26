Why NCBA Bank Kenya Customers Are Still A Frustrated Lot

(KDRTV) – The safest and most convenient place to keep money is in a bank. Gone are the days when people kept all their money in a safe at their homes. And with the technological revolution that has been experienced in the recent past as regards to mobile banking, convenience has been very important. All banks have worked on very innovative mobile banking strategies. Their systems have also been kept up to date to dodge scammers who might take advantage of weak systems to steal money from customers.

That being said, NCBA Bank Kenya, a popular commercial bank in Kenya was trying to upgrade its systems when the unthinkable happened. They were upgrading their core banking system between 17th to 21st September in an effort to give their customers a seamless experience. Because of the upgrade, they announced that all their branches were to be closed from Friday 18th to Monday 21st September.

But after the upgrade, their system integration led to customers experiencing intermittent services. They took to their Twitter account to express their regrets on the inconveniences caused to their esteemed customers.

“To our esteemed customers, thank you for your patience as we worked to provide you with a more robust, unified banking system. We deeply regret any inconveniences caused as a result of the system integration and assure you that we are working to resolve the issues quickly,” apologized the bank.

To our esteemed customers, thank you for your patience as we worked to provide you with a more robust, unified banking system. We deeply regret any inconveniences caused as a result of the system integration and assure you that we are working to resolve the issues quickly. pic.twitter.com/K0n9SiIZgd — NCBA Bank (@NCBABankKenya) September 23, 2020

The NCBA group Managing Director John Gachora also cursed the technology that was dictating how they were serving their customers throughout the week.

Dear @MizMuli – I never thought I would say this, but Technology is a bitch! It has dictated our customer service this week. But the people you have believed in are there and @NCBABankKenya will deliver once this technology problem is resolved. Wish I did not have to say that. — John Gachora (@JohnGachora) September 24, 2020

One of their customers, one Wayua Muliexpressed her anger for poor customer service. She said,

If you’re thinking of opening an account with @NCBABankKenya, don’t. If you have an account – take your money and run, and don’t EVER look back. They did offer great service. But that was then. This week we have all been unable to access our money unless we go to a branch. It’s like we’re back in the ‘90s or earlier, and today their customer care line has been completely unresponsive.”

I have seen a lot of terrible customer care and experience in my life, but nothing compares to the particular hell @NCBABankKenya has put all its customers through this week. Grrrr! Even @KenyaPower_Care can’t beat this. — Wayua Muli (@MizMuli) September 24, 2020

Many other customers, including popular political analyst Benji Ndolo complained bitterly because of the inconvenience which is still yet to be resolved. Nowadays Kenyans want the convenience of accessing their money from anywhere and anytime they want it.

Do you think online banking in Kenya is up to standard?

