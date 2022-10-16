Connect with us

Amount of Money & Allowances New DCI Boss Amin Mohamed Will be Paid Monthly

Amin Mohammed Ibrahim was on Friday appointed as the new head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) by President William Ruto. 

Amin outsmarted nine other applicants for the position, demonstrating that he was the tenacious leader required to succeed George Kinoti as DCI boss.

He will receive a basic salary of Ksh 372,750 and a gross salary of Ksh 621,250 for the fiscal year 2022–2023, according to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC). 

Amin will also receive a Ksh100,000 housing allowance and a Ksh 148,500 salary market adjustment. He will also receive an official government vehicle with a maximum 3,000cc engine capacity.

The DCI boss is also covered for medical expenses totaling Kshs. 10 million (inpatient), Kshs. 300,000 (outpatient), Kshs. 150,000 (maternity), Kshs. 75,000 (dental), and Kshs. 75,000 (optical) per year.

He will be covered by group life insurance for a sum equal to three times the annual pensionable emoluments.

Additionally, he will receive airtime valued at Ksh20,000 per month, a daily subsistence allowance for domestic and international travel, an annual leave allowance valued at Ksh50,000 per year, and a special responsibility allowance.

1f6786e7cdb14353

Amin began his career as an Inspector of Police, overseeing the investigation of all serious criminal cases and complaints against police officers.

He prosecuted all offenders, kept track of their criminal records, profiled them, and gathered criminal intelligence.

He also worked at the Anti-Corruption Police Unit in Nairobi as a Chief Inspector, Superintendent of Police, Head of Surveillance and Technical Services, and Senior Superintendent of Police.

The 58 year old boasts a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Security Studies  from Egerton University . He also hold a diploma in International Studies from the University of Nairobi (UON) and a certificate in Ethics, Governance, and Economic Crimes from Egerton.

