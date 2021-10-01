Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Boniface Mwangi Forces Man To Pay Ksh 20k For Sex He’d Agreed With Slayqueen But Later Denied: “Police Won’t Help Her”

By

Published

noniff

Activists Boniface Mwangi on September 27 helped a city slayqueen allegedly assaulted by a rich man in Nairobi after a night of passion.

According to the woman whose identity hasn’t been revealed yet, she met the man and agreed to have sex with him for Ksh 20,000.

The man claims that she had to hit the man with that amount because he didn’t want to use a condom.

But after spending the night at his house somewhere in Kasarani area and having sex all night, the man refused to pay the next morning saying they didn’t have such an agreement.

The woman further claims she was assaulted by the man and his friend the next morning after demanding the man.

She had nowhere else to go for help a reason why she texted Boniface Mwangi.

Mwangi, who was on break but had to react after seeing the case, asked for the man’s number and forced him to pay before blasting him on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Joho: Covid Vaccine Jab Has Increased My Sex Drive

He then shared a screenshot of the Mpesa message on his Twitter page to prove that the lady got her dues after he intervened.

“She was paid”. He wrote.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019