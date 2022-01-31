Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Celebrities Vying For Political Seats And Their Position

By

Published

Recently, a number of celebrities have declared their interest in 2022 politics. This has brought mixed reactions to netizens and citizens at large.

However, each celebrity has reason as to why they decided to venture into the world of politics. Well, here are celebrities vying for different political seats in Kenya.

Dorea Chege

images 21 2

image courtesy

Maria’s Dorea Chege declared her interest in vying for Nairobi Women Representative seat. Dorea said that she is ready to succeed Esther Passaris and she is there to bring change.

Jalang’o

Phelix Odiwor, a radio presenter declared his interest in Langata Member of parliament seat.

images 25 2

Photo courtesy

Jalang’o addes that he will return to his radio job if he looses.

Proffessor Hamo

Herman Gakobo, popularly known as Professor Hamo is a Kenyan stand up comedian and a radio presenter. Netizens were shocked when he first said he is vying for a political seat.

images 26 1

image courtesy

At first, he did not declare what seat but later said that he is vying for Nakuru West parliamentary seat.

MC Jessy

images 22 3

image courtesy

Churchil show comedian MC Jessy once got an endorsment from the elders in his constituency. MC Jessy is vying for Imenti South parliamentary seat.

Also read : Nine Popular Kenyan Celebrities Who Started From The Bottom And Are Broke Again!

Anitta Soina

Anitta Soina was brought up in Kajiado North and she already knows Kajiado well. Moreover,  she understands well the lives of those who are living in her region.

images 24 3

image courtesy

Sonita has now declared her interest in vying for Kajiado North member of parliament seat.

Rufftone

Rufftone is a Kenyan gospel musician. According to churchill, Smith Mwatia will be vying for Nairobi senator seat.

“This is not political but the duty is about the souls. I believe God called me to serve Him in different ways,” he said.

Aurther Mandela

images 23 3

image courtesy

Xtian Dela excited his fans when he said that he is going to vie for Westlands Member of parliament.

Nonetheless, Xtian Dela revealed on May 1st 2021 that he will be on the ballot come 2022.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019