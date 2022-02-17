Celebrities Who Allegedly Underwent Liposuction

Different Kenyan celebrities have altered how their body looks. For instance, you might take a look at how they were in the past and present, you will notice a difference.

Technology advancement has enabled them to do all this.

Doing exercise can work but it takes quite some time.

There are several ways someone can alter how they look.

One can choose breast argumentation, facelift, tummy tuck and liposuction. Liposuction is a cosmetic surgery in which excess fat is removed from your body by suction.

However, different Kenyan celebrities have allegedly undergone liposuction.

Anerlisa Muigai

Anerlisa is the daughter of Tabitha Karanja, the CEO of Keroche Breweries.

Anerlisa was forced to respond to a fan sometime back when she was asked what she did to her body.

“I feel bad when honestly you lie to people that this is gym and food just tell people the truth instead of making us pay for an app that has fake results; it’s absolutely sad. If it’s liposuction, you tell us so that we look for money and not fool us. It’s not fair to even before God, “said the fan.

Responding to this, she dismissed the allegations and defended herself. She told the fan that liposuction is only performed around the stomach and that she is skinny everywhere. So, that could not be possible.

Risper Faith

Risper is a Kenyan socialite and also a successful businesswoman. 8 litres of fat was removed from her stomach and lower back. She underwent liposuction to remove excess fats from her body.

Rachel Marete

Former Miss universe Kenya and also a media personality Rachel Marete said that she gained excess weight after using a birth control pill.

She successfully underwent liposuction. Nonetheless, Rachel later shared her liposuction and breast implant journey.