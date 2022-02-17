Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Celebrities Who Allegedly Underwent Liposuction

By

Published

images 77
images 77

Different Kenyan celebrities have altered how their body looks. For instance, you might take a look at how they were in the past and present, you will notice a difference.
Technology advancement has enabled them to do all this.

Doing exercise can work but it takes quite some time.
There are several ways someone can alter how they look.

image courtesy

images 77

image courtesy

One can choose breast argumentation, facelift, tummy tuck and liposuction. Liposuction is a cosmetic surgery in which excess fat is removed from your body by suction.
However, different Kenyan celebrities have allegedly undergone liposuction.

Anerlisa Muigai

Anerlisa is the daughter of Tabitha Karanja, the CEO of Keroche Breweries.

images 75

image courtesy Anerlisa Muigai

Anerlisa was forced to respond to a fan sometime back when she was asked what she did to her body.
“I feel bad when honestly you lie to people that this is gym and food just tell people the truth instead of making us pay for an app that has fake results; it’s absolutely sad. If it’s liposuction, you tell us so that we look for money and not fool us. It’s not fair to even before God, “said the fan.

images 76

image courtesy

Responding to this, she dismissed the allegations and defended herself. She told the fan that liposuction is only performed around the stomach and that she is skinny everywhere. So, that could not be possible.

Risper Faith

images 73 1

Photo courtesy

Risper is a Kenyan socialite and also a successful businesswoman. 8 litres of fat was removed from her stomach and lower back. She underwent liposuction to remove excess fats from her body.

Rachel Marete

Former Miss universe Kenya and also a media personality Rachel Marete said that she gained excess weight after using a birth control pill.

images 78

image courtesy

Also, read Boyfriend to Keroche Owner’s Daughter Arrested Over Her Death

She successfully underwent liposuction. Nonetheless, Rachel later shared her liposuction and breast implant journey.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019