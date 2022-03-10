Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta’s 35 Million Watch That has left Kenyans talking

By

Published

uhuru w

President Uhuru Kenyatta has left Kenyans talking after being spotted wearing a Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon watch on Sunday, March 6 during the  Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club.

The head of state was also spotted with the same watch on Tuesday, March 8 when he ordered a mass crackdown on bodaboda operators following an incident that occurred on Forest Road, Nairobi last week.
The timepiece is not new in Uhuru’s watch collection as he has been seen wearing it on a number of occasions, including the 2019 Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa.

The watch’s main features include a perpetual calendar and a tourbillon, as well as a flyback chronograph with an outsized date display and an in-house caliber.
One distinctive characteristic of the Datograph, is the way the minute counter’s hand hops from one minute to the next, allowing you to read exactly how many minutes have passed during timing. On many chronographs, the hands on the minute and hour counters are always moving.

Also Read

  1. Inside President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Multi-million Car Collection [PHOTOS]
  2. A Step inside DP William Ruto’s Exquisite Karen Home worth Ksh 450 Million That Has Left People Talking [PHOTOS]
  3. Inside Uhuru Kenyatta’s Plan to Control Azimio la Umoja Coalition Ahead of August Polls

The Datograph’s dial is available in black, gray, or silver, with two or three subdials depending on the model. At 12 o’clock, there’s a huge date. Around the border of the dial is a tachymeter scale, which is used to measure speed over a specific distance.

The Perpetual Tourbillon is a limited-edition watch with a price tag of $307,000, which is approximately Ksh34.9 million.

Other timepieces seen on the President include a Patek Phillipe Aquanut, a Cartier Santos 100 Carbon, a Rolex Oyster, and an Arnold & Son HM Perpetual Moon.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019