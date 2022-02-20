Connect with us

A Step inside DP William Ruto’s Exquisite Karen Home worth Ksh 450 Million That Has Left People Talking [PHOTOS]

Deputy President arguably has the best shelter in Kenya apart from the Statehouse, which is occupied by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The residence, which is built on a 10-acre parcel of land, was constructed during the Kibaki government at a cost of Ksh 450 million.

With a top-of-the-line swimming pool, a sprawling office building, and a garage, it is perplexing that Ruto does not spend some nights in his Karen house.

The home itself is a colossal two-story structure painted cream that houses a large office block where Ruto holds meetings. President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among the luminaries who have paid a visit to the magnificent Karen residence.

The house features an office block, a garage, a swimming pool, a gazebo, a generator house, a staff apartment, and a comptroller’s unit, among other amenities that ensure the DP and his family’s comfort.

The residence also boasts an office, which the Deputy President has been using mostly since the 017 general elections.

The DP also owns another palatial home in Karen, which he turned into a guesthouse in 2019. The residence is located along Koitobos Road and enjoys the serenity provided by the Oloolua Nature Trail, which features dense forest vines and foliage beneath towering treetops and giraffe center just yards away.

RUTO Karen residence 1200x900 1

There are many houses on the property, including two three-bedroom maisonettes for the housekeeper, security officers, and other workers.

