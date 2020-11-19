Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Emmy Kosgei Accidentally Flaunts Her Expensive Ferrari Watch (PHOTO)

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

EMMYwatchh
EMMYwatchh

(KDRTV) – Nigerian based Kenyan songstress Emmy Kosgei is a lady with great taste for the finest things in life. She is one of the few gospel musicians whose music became very popular despite singing in their vernacular.

She discovered that her niche is doing Kalenjin gospel music and she ran away with it. And it is in her line of work that she met her lovely husband that showers her with love. Anything that she wants, she gets.

She is the first lady to Apostle Anselm Madubuko of the Revival Assembly Ministries, a top Pentecostal Church in Nigeria. The guy is a pastor, prophet, and one of the most sought-after evangelists in Nigeria.

The 62-year-old Igbo man married the Kenyan beauty in 2013 and they have been living happily ever since.

Of the two lovebirds, Emmy is the one that is more active on social media. She keeps her social media followers on their toes by always sharing photos and videos related to their ministry.

READ ALSO: Nine Popular Kenyan Celebrities Who Started From The Bottom And Are Broke Again!

The 40-year-old songbird recently shared a photo on her IG account to flaunt her gorgeous skin and short hair. She captioned it, “JESUS IS THE CENTER OF MY JOY ❣! MY CONTENTMENT ❣ HE IS THE SAVIOUR AND LORD OF MY LIFE ❣ #mrsMadubuko #BOUNGEI #MALOO #SUBSCRIBE #melanin #shorthair.”

She ended up showing off something else she might have not intended to; her beautiful and costly Ferrari wristwatch. Check out the photo below;

emmywatch

The Ferrari watches don’t come cheap. An almost similar watch can cost in excess of €345 euros, which is an equivalent of about KES 45,000 when purchased online. That is excluding the shipping costs.

emmywatch1

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Ruto has opposed the BBI Report Ruto has opposed the BBI Report

Politics

Details! DP William Ruto has no Money to Oppose BBI, Referendum

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies will not mobilise any funds towards opposing the BBI report and the looming referendum, several...

2 days ago
Bobi Wine Arrested Bobi Wine Arrested

News

Kampala on Lockdown as Dictator Museveni’s Soldiers Arrest Bobi Wine

(KDRTV) – Business in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, has been brought to a standstill following reports of the arrest of Opposition leader Bobi Wine. Bobi...

22 hours ago
IMG 20201117 175437 IMG 20201117 175437

News

Rain of Bullets in Busia as Bobi Wine’s Rally is Blocked

(KDRTV) – Uganda opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi has been blocked from addressing a political rally in Busia Town. Several media outlets reported that Ugandan...

2 days ago
DP William Ruto At a church Function in Matungu on October 25. The Late MP Justus Murunga was Present DP William Ruto At a church Function in Matungu on October 25. The Late MP Justus Murunga was Present

News

Why Boni Khalwale Should Seriously Consider Vying for Matungu MP

(KDRTV) – On social media, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is referred to as ‘The Sugoi Dishwasher.’ It is actually an insult, depicting how...

1 day ago