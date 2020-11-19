Emmy Kosgei Accidentally Flaunts Her Expensive Ferrari Watch (PHOTO)

(KDRTV) – Nigerian based Kenyan songstress Emmy Kosgei is a lady with great taste for the finest things in life. She is one of the few gospel musicians whose music became very popular despite singing in their vernacular.

She discovered that her niche is doing Kalenjin gospel music and she ran away with it. And it is in her line of work that she met her lovely husband that showers her with love. Anything that she wants, she gets.

She is the first lady to Apostle Anselm Madubuko of the Revival Assembly Ministries, a top Pentecostal Church in Nigeria. The guy is a pastor, prophet, and one of the most sought-after evangelists in Nigeria.

The 62-year-old Igbo man married the Kenyan beauty in 2013 and they have been living happily ever since.

Of the two lovebirds, Emmy is the one that is more active on social media. She keeps her social media followers on their toes by always sharing photos and videos related to their ministry.

The 40-year-old songbird recently shared a photo on her IG account to flaunt her gorgeous skin and short hair. She captioned it, “JESUS IS THE CENTER OF MY JOY ❣! MY CONTENTMENT ❣ HE IS THE SAVIOUR AND LORD OF MY LIFE ❣ #mrsMadubuko #BOUNGEI #MALOO #SUBSCRIBE #melanin #shorthair.”

She ended up showing off something else she might have not intended to; her beautiful and costly Ferrari wristwatch. Check out the photo below;

The Ferrari watches don’t come cheap. An almost similar watch can cost in excess of €345 euros, which is an equivalent of about KES 45,000 when purchased online. That is excluding the shipping costs.

