Female DJ Pens Emotional Letter To President Uhuru

(KDRTV)- Kenyan female DJ Pierra Makena has penned an emotional letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta after he extended the night curfew for another 60 days.

Makena complained about Uhuru’s directive banning public gatherings from containing the spread of novel coronavirus.

In her letter, the DJ said that Covid-19 measures denied people the chance to make a living in the entertainment industry.

She also referred to her event at Park and Chill, which she says adheres to Covid-19 containment measures and ends at 8 pm, the same time restaurants close but has since been canceled.

Makena hoped that her message would reach the president as she insisted that there was confusion in the president’s speech and he should help entertainers earn a living.

Since the introduction of the night curfew, the entertainment industry has been negatively impacted