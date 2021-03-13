Connect with us

Female DJ Pens Emotional Letter To President Uhuru

DJ Makena lament Covid-19 containment measures after her show was cancelled.

DJ Makena pens emtional letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta
(KDRTV)- Kenyan female DJ Pierra Makena has penned an emotional letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta after he extended the night curfew for another 60 days.

Makena complained about Uhuru’s directive banning public gatherings from containing the spread of novel coronavirus.

In her letter, the DJ said that Covid-19 measures denied people the chance to make a living in the entertainment industry.

She also referred to her event at Park and Chill, which she says adheres to Covid-19 containment measures and ends at 8 pm, the same time restaurants close but has since been canceled.

Makena hoped that her message would reach the president as she insisted that there was confusion in the president’s speech and he should help entertainers earn a living.

Since the introduction of the night curfew, the entertainment industry has been negatively impacted

“Dear Mr. President.

Its a sad day for me as an entertainer in this country. This covid is taking a toll on us. We were denied anything that could make us earn a genuine living… but we didn’t give up coz we believe its for our good. We have now learnt new way to fit in the new normal! As creatives we have come up with ideas… Park and chill is an okay event Mr President. We keep social distancing whilst in our cars… just like restaurants we close at.8:15pm we have observed all the covid guidelines given to us. Why cancel us? I know I can never reach you face to face but somehow this might get to you. I deeply believe there is a misinterpretation of your speech. Please help!! 🙏” wrote Pierra Makena.

Makenas cancelled event

Makena`s canceled event

