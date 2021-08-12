Full List: Google Releases Most Searched Kenyans In The Last 15 Years

While celebrating 15 years since its inception, Google Trends has released a list of the most searched people and topics in the past 15 years.

Popular names ranging from politicians to entertainers dominate the list.

Among those searched include most searched: President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Lawyer Miguna Miguna, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, TV Girl Betty Kyallo, state House Spokesperson Kanze Dena and Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange.

Betty Kyalo took to social media to celebrate the list saying it’s unbelievable she’s among the top ten most searched.

“This happened today. I honestly appreciate the interest. Goodness number 7😅😅😅 Truth is I have Been through many highs and lows in life and having started my media career so young I’ve gone through most of it in the public eye which is never easy. It’s actually quite tough. It’s like living your youth plus young adult life with everyone watching” said Betty Kyallo in Part.

Here’s the full list:

Diamond Platnumz Nicki Minaj Rose Muhando Willy Paul Vybz Kartel Lil Wayne Bahati Bukuku Cardi B Ali Kiba Khaligraph Jones

