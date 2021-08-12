Connect with us

Full List: Google Releases Most Searched Kenyans In The Last 15 Years

betty kyallo lands a5edb5eea267d6

While celebrating 15 years since its inception, Google Trends has released a list of the most searched people and topics in the past 15 years.

Popular names ranging from politicians to entertainers dominate the list.

Among those searched include most searched: President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Lawyer Miguna Miguna, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, TV Girl Betty Kyallo, state House Spokesperson Kanze Dena and Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange.

Betty Kyalo took to social media to celebrate the list saying it’s unbelievable she’s among the top ten most searched.

“This happened today. I honestly appreciate the interest. Goodness number 7😅😅😅 Truth is I have Been through many highs and lows in life and having started my media career so young I’ve gone through most of it in the public eye which is never easy. It’s actually quite tough. It’s like living your youth plus young adult life with everyone watching” said Betty Kyallo in Part.

Here’s the full list:

Top Searched Local People

  1.   Uhuru Kenyatta
  2.   Raila Odinga
  3.   William Ruto
  4.   Miguna Miguna
  5.  Mike Sonko
  6. Babu Owino
  7. Betty Kyalo
  8.  Bob Collymore
  9.  Kanze Dena
  10. Jeff Koinange

Top Searched Items in General Category

  1. EPL
  2. SportPesa
  3. Betin Kenya
  4. Jumia Kenya
  5. Brighter Monday
  6. Fantasy Premier League
  7. Kenya Power
  8. Jiji Kenya
  9. Kenya Law Reports
  10. December Global Holidays

Top searched questions

  1. How to make love
  2. How to kiss
  3.  How to write a CV
  4. What is love
  5. How to make money online
  6. How to fuliza
  7. How to cook pilau
  8. What is my IP
  9. How to bake a cake
  10. How to write an application letter

Top searched “lyrics”

  1. Despacito lyrics
  2. Perfect lyrics
  3. Amazing grace lyrics
  4. Hallelujah lyrics
  5. All of me lyrics
  6. What a friend we have in Jesus lyrics
  7. Kwangwaru lyrics
  8. In Christ alone lyrics
  9. Hello lyrics
  10. Let her go lyrics

Top searched Local Institutions

  1. Kenyatta University
  2. University of Nairobi
  3. Moi University
  4. Kenya Revenue Authority
  5. Maseno University
  6. Mount Kenya University
  7. Teachers Service Commission
  8. Strathmore University
  9. Egerton University
  10. Stima Sacco

Top searched Global Personalities

  1. Kim Kardashian
  2. Nicki Minaj
  3. Lil Wayne
  4. Joel Osteen
  5. Paul Walker
  6. Serena Williams
  7. Bill Gates
  8. Celine Dion
  9. Tiger Woods
  10. Nina Dobrev

Top searched Sports queries

  1. Premier League
  2. Champions League
  3. Gor Mahia
  4. Fantasy Premier League
  5. Europa League
  6. AFC Leopards
  7. La Liga Table
  8. KPL Table
  9. Serie A
  10. Harambee Stars

Top searched Musicians

  1. Diamond Platnumz
  2. Nicki Minaj
  3. Rose Muhando
  4. Willy Paul
  5. Vybz Kartel
  6. Lil Wayne
  7. Bahati Bukuku
  8. Cardi B
  9. Ali Kiba
  10. Khaligraph Jones

