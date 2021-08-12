Connect with us

Matiang’i To Take Legal Action Against Itumbi If He Keeps Referring To Him As ‘Ruaraka Thief’

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has threatened to sue Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi for referring him to as “the Ruaraka thief” in a series of posts on social media.

Through a demand letter from V.A Nyamondi and Co. Advocates, the CS has demanded the blogger to delete all the posts and immediately apologize or face a legal war.

“We are instructed to demand as we hereby do, your immediate and unreserved retraction of all tweets referring to our Client as a thief, an unconditional apology to our Client and that you immediately expunge the defamatory statements from your Twitter© account. Our client further demands an unconditional apology for the defamatory statements published via your verified Twitter© account in a manner to be approved by our client,” the demand letter reads in part.

CS Matiang’i also asked Itumbi to admit liability and later engage him on the quantum of damages and any other retribution for the defamatory publications.

“That if you do not comply with the terms of this demand by close of business Friday, 13th August 2021, our Client shall institute legal proceedings against you without any further reference to you and at your sole liability for all attendant costs and consequences,” the demand letter added.

Matiangí further argued that the tweets were defamatory, malicious and have resulted in him being unjustly scandalized and exposed to hatred, ridicule and contempt as a government official.“We are instructed that the tweet published on 9th July 2021 and the use of the statement “the Ruaraka thief” and “the Ruaraka land thief” to refer to our client is not only false and malicious but also a deliberate misrepresentation of facts published with the sole intention of injuring our Client’s reputation,” Matiang’I argued in the demand later.

He said Itumbi referring to him as Ruaraka thief is being translated that the High Court found him guilty of corruption which is not the case.

