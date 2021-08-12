Matiang’i To Take Legal Action Against Itumbi If He Keeps Referring To Him As ‘Ruaraka Thief’

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has threatened to sue Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi for referring him to as “the Ruaraka thief” in a series of posts on social media.

Through a demand letter from V.A Nyamondi and Co. Advocates, the CS has demanded the blogger to delete all the posts and immediately apologize or face a legal war.

“We are instructed to demand as we hereby do, your immediate and unreserved retraction of all tweets referring to our Client as a thief, an unconditional apology to our Client and that you immediately expunge the defamatory statements from your Twitter© account. Our client further demands an unconditional apology for the defamatory statements published via your verified Twitter© account in a manner to be approved by our client,” the demand letter reads in part.

READ ALSO: The Expensive Gift Samidoh Has Bought Karen Nyamu After Allegedly Beating Her For Cheating

CS Matiang’i also asked Itumbi to admit liability and later engage him on the quantum of damages and any other retribution for the defamatory publications.

“That if you do not comply with the terms of this demand by close of business Friday, 13th August 2021, our Client shall institute legal proceedings against you without any further reference to you and at your sole liability for all attendant costs and consequences,” the demand letter added.

CS @FredMatiangi has written to me, threatening to sue me for describing him for what he is – Ruaraka Thief. I will respond to this letter tomorrow. I like that finally, I have the chance to prove that he is a thief- Who helped steal Shs. 1.5b from the taxpayers coffers. pic.twitter.com/HsZQ7czKK5 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) August 11, 2021