Politics

Sharp Division in OKA as Kalonzo Ditches Mudavadi to Back Raila and Uhuru on Political Parties Bill

FB IMG 16401510275741112
There has been a showdown in One Kenya Alliance (OKA) after Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi sharply differed on the proposed political parties bill sponsored by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

The bill is highly made to ensure that political parties that decide to work together in a coalition ought to submit their pre-election agreement to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties six months before the general elections.

However, Amani National Congress (ANC) party boss Musalia Mudavadi had vowed to rally the ANC allied legislators in the National Assembly to team up with DP Ruto’s Tangatanga MPs to shoot down the bill citing that it is only purported to coarce One Kenya Alliance outfit to unveil their candidate ahead of 2022 general election.

According to Kalonzo, the Wiper Party fully supports the motion and has hinted that the umbrella allied lawmakers will team up with ODM and Jubilee allies to pass the bill.

“Wiper party fully supports the bill. We shall team up with other like-minded legislators in both houses to pass it” Kalonzo told Nation.

Echoing Kalonzo’s sentiments, Wiper MP Dan Maanzo also revealed that Wiper party will heavily endorse the bill in both houses (National Assembly and Senate).

“We are really supporting the bill and our MPs will endorse the bill” he said.

This has exposed the sharp division in One Kenya Alliance between Mudavadi’s ANC and Kalonzo’s Wiper despite the looming plans to front a presidential candidate in 2022 being at the heart of OKA outfit.

It is not the first time the two factions (Mudavadi and Kalonzo) are disagreeing on political stages. Few months ago, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala faulted Kalonzo Musyoka for inviting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga to Wiper’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) citing mistrusts in One Kenya Alliance.

