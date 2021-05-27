Connect with us

Guardian Angel’s 51-year old lover reveals why she accepted his marriage proposal

Screenshot 3 1
There is a famous saying that love knows no bounds, and gospel singer Guardia Angel is fast proving that to be the case.

The 31-year old recently pulled off a romantic proposal to his lover Esther Musila, who is more than two decades older than him.

As seen in photos and videos shared on social media, the proposal was done in front of close family and friends and with the help of a few celebrity friends.

Clearly this was a special day for Musila, who seems to have found true love in the oddest place.

Taking to social media, Musila wrote, “You got me there, I’m still in awe. I love you.”.

The mother of three also revealed that this was not the first time her much younger lover proposed to her.

This was Guardial Angel’s second proposal as he in fact also popped the question back in 2020 on Musila’s birthday.

It is an amazing feeling. This is something extraordinary. He insisted that I wear a dress. I would normally have disagreed, but since it was my birthday, I concurred,” she said.

Esther also admitted that she was a tough nut to crack but Guardian Angel, against the odds, brought down her walls.

Her advice to fans? “Never let anybody tell you how to live your life. They are not in your shoes. Only God knows your destiny. Put God first.”

