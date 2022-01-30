Connect with us

Inside Betty Kyalo’s Luxurious Car Collection [Photos]

Former K24 news anchor Betty Kyalo is one of the Kenyans who eat life with a ”huge spoon.” The media personality is never afraid of spending a few millions just to be comfortable.

The mother of one is a vehicle enthusiast, and in a previous interview with a local newspaper, she admitted that she buys cars based on how she will appear in them.

Betty Kyalo first drove a Subaru Impreza when she joined the media industry as a news anchor. Betty felt compelled to change from a Subaru because of the stigma attached to them at the time.

Most Kenyans consider Subaru owners to be rogue drivers and speed addicts. Subaru Cars have also been linked to a lot of noise, which some people find bothersome.

She then upgraded to a BMW 320i, which ranges in price from Ksh 2 million to Ksh 5 million depending on the model year.

Betty confessed that purchasing the BMW 320i was her worst financial decision in an interview in September 2020. She eventually upgraded to a 2015 BMW X6, which is valued at Ksh 9 million.

Read Also ; Inside Maina Kageni’s Multi-million Car collection

She boosted her status in November 2017 when she purchased a BMW XI. The vehicle was custom-built and features front-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

She was rumored to be driving about in a Meteor Gray Metallic 2016 Porsche Cayenne worth Ksh 13 million that was supposedly given to her by incumbent Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho in early 2017.

Betty also purchased a 2017 Renault Megane vehicle for $32,000 (about Ksh3.2 million) excluding customs duties.

Days after quitting her anchor job at K24 in 2020, the media star purchased a white 2019 Porsche Cayenne SUV.

The car is priced at $66,750 (Sh7.1 million), including the $1,050 (Ksh100,500) destination fee.

 

