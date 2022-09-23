Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Inside Former K24 News Anchor Betty Kyalo’s Multi-Million Saloon in Kilimani [PHOTOS]

By

Published

1 28

Former K24 news anchor Betty Kyalo is a proud owner of a classy salon in the Kenya’s capital Nairobi known as Flair with Betty. It is located in Rose Avenue, George Padmore Road Junction in Kilimani.

After being sacked from K24 the renowned journalist relaunched an improved version of her salon. The salon was founded in 2018 after she quit Posh Palace salon following a disagreement with her business associate, Susan Kaitanny.

e73e8363d54aa3e958ea8438afc88e70

In a past interview with Langata MP Felix Odiwuor Betty revealed that she decided to relocate, as she needed to grow her business and give her clients a new experience.

“The first place was beautiful and amazing. The building was iconic and we created a kind of boutique salon. But for now I felt like I needed to give my clients a new experience and a variety of options like an outdoor salon, massage room and an exclusive men’s barber shop. Here we have enough space, it’s actually three times bigger than the other one. We have our own compound and enough parking. Parking has always been an issue for many businesses and here we are glad we have ample parking,” Betty said.  The salon is on a two-storey building fully furnished with a massage parlor, a private VIP room for women, a barbershop, and a kid’s salon.

c24bb00f742d1c0b12752eba88af1aef

From Pictures and videos shared on social media, the Salon is an all-white high-end two-story mansion with well-manicured lawns on either side of the main door. Its interior is properly designed with an array of Betty’s photos, her daughter’s, Ivanna, and her sister’s, Gloria, all wearing a different kinds of hairstyles.

At Flair by Betty, customers are also served with tea, juice, wine, or a drink of their choice while being attended to.

2 1

Also Read: Inside Betty Kyalo’s Luxurious Car Collection [Photos]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020