Inside Former K24 News Anchor Betty Kyalo’s Multi-Million Saloon in Kilimani [PHOTOS]

Former K24 news anchor Betty Kyalo is a proud owner of a classy salon in the Kenya’s capital Nairobi known as Flair with Betty. It is located in Rose Avenue, George Padmore Road Junction in Kilimani.

After being sacked from K24 the renowned journalist relaunched an improved version of her salon. The salon was founded in 2018 after she quit Posh Palace salon following a disagreement with her business associate, Susan Kaitanny.

In a past interview with Langata MP Felix Odiwuor Betty revealed that she decided to relocate, as she needed to grow her business and give her clients a new experience.

“The first place was beautiful and amazing. The building was iconic and we created a kind of boutique salon. But for now I felt like I needed to give my clients a new experience and a variety of options like an outdoor salon, massage room and an exclusive men’s barber shop. Here we have enough space, it’s actually three times bigger than the other one. We have our own compound and enough parking. Parking has always been an issue for many businesses and here we are glad we have ample parking,” Betty said. The salon is on a two-storey building fully furnished with a massage parlor, a private VIP room for women, a barbershop, and a kid’s salon.

From Pictures and videos shared on social media, the Salon is an all-white high-end two-story mansion with well-manicured lawns on either side of the main door. Its interior is properly designed with an array of Betty’s photos, her daughter’s, Ivanna, and her sister’s, Gloria, all wearing a different kinds of hairstyles.

At Flair by Betty, customers are also served with tea, juice, wine, or a drink of their choice while being attended to.

Also Read: Inside Betty Kyalo’s Luxurious Car Collection [Photos]