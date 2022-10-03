Connect with us

Entertainment

Inside KRG The Don’s Multi-Million Car Collection

unnamed 4

Karuga Kimani famously known as KRG The Don is one of the richest musicians in the country. The flamboyant musician has invested heavily in the real estate and hospitality sectors which earn him millions of shillings monthly.

In this article KDRTV looks into the singer’s car collection.

2014 Toyota Land Cruiser V8

PHOTOS: Meet Kenya's Wealthiest Musician

The Toyota V8 is one of the most sought vehicles that area associated with rich business moguls and politicians. Starting at 8 million shillings without on-the-road–costs, the V8 is truly a beast from the green hells. There is an enormous amount of interior space in the Land Cruiser, with seating for eight adults when using the side-mounted third-row seats.

Mercedes AMG CM63

PHOTOS: KRG the Don unleashes sleek Mercedes Benz

This vehicle exudes elegance and refinement. The interior of the vehicle is constructed entirely of leather, including the seats, door handles, and steering wheel. The interior features a sunroof that is integrated into the completely automated system. The vehicle is valued at millions of shillings.

Jeep Wrangler

Substandard' content costs you airplay, Don tells musicians

The Jeep Wrangler is usually associated with the military heritage and the rugged retro design has deliberately been maintained over the years to reflect this lineage. Similar to the Land Rover Defender, the Wrangler appeals to both off-road enthusiasts and the urbane alike. The Jeep Wrangler maintains a simple interior that is comfortable and functional.

Related: Inside Mike Sonko’s Multi-million Car Collection [PHOTOS]

Chrysler 300C

The Chrysler 300 is a full-sized luxury car manufactured and marketed by Stellantis. The sedan has been in production for over 70 years and is renowned for its stunning interior and elite driving performance. The 2022 model goes for Ksh 4.6 million.

Porshe 911

Krg The Don is proof that money can't buy talent

The Porsche 911 is the identity of the Germany car manufacturer and has been in production since 1963. The traditional 911 mission statement remains: it has to be useable and comfortable every day, but also one of the most rewarding drivers cars on the market. Not only has the new car been built to be even more of a breeze to live with, it’s much quicker than the car it replaces, too. The 2022 model goes for 17 million Ksh.

Also Read: Inside President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Multi-million Car Collection [PHOTOS]

