Inside Legendary Christiano Ronaldo Garage

Best player of all the time Christiano Ronaldo is a proud owner of the most expensive and luxurious fleet of cars. He is in deed one of the richest football players.

However, Ronaldo recently was added a brand new cardilac escalade as a gift on his 37th birthday. It was estimated to be £150,000.

Nonetheless, here is a look of some of his cars and its specifications.

Buggati Centodieci

One of the most expensive cars in the world is Buggati Centodieci. Bugatti Centodieci is valued at 10million euros. There are only 10 Bugatti Centodieci. Ronaldo is a proud owner of one of them.

You might have had about Ferrari and Bugatti chiron. One of the fastest cars in the world. His Bugatti Chiron is a two seater sports car from Germany. It has 8.0L engine, 1,996 kg, has a power out put of 1,103 Kw and a V12 engine.

Only 500 buggati chiron were made.

Additionally, the legend owns a Mc Laren Sena which has a 4.0L V8 engine turbo charged. It also has a 7 speed dual clatch. Moreover, he also owns one of the most luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan which is 5.3 metres long and weighs 2660 kilograms. The Cullinan has a 6.75 litre twin turbo, V12 engine and can reach a speed of 60 mph in only 5 seconds. Impressive.

Other than Rolls Royce cullinan, he owns Rolls Royce drop head that cost him £500,000.

He also owns a number of Ferraris. Among his Ferrari are Ferrari f12 TDF, Ferrari 599 GTO worth $385,000, a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano worth $310,000, and also Ferrari F430 worth $300,000.

Other cars that he owns include The mercedes Benz AMG S 65 which is estimated to be 200,000 euros, Lamborghini Aventador at £370,000. Nonetheless, he is a proud owner of Bentley worth £250,000.