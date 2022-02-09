Connect with us

Inside Legendary Christiano Ronaldo Garage

Best player of all the time Christiano Ronaldo is a proud owner of the most expensive and luxurious fleet of cars. He is in deed one of the richest football players.

However, Ronaldo recently was added a brand new cardilac escalade as a gift on his 37th birthday.  It was estimated to be £150,000.

41f6351f 301b 435e a904 ed1cf5ebbd25 1

Cardillac Escalade

Nonetheless, here is a look of some of his cars and its specifications.

Buggati Centodieci

One of the most expensive cars in the world is Buggati Centodieci. Bugatti Centodieci is valued at 10million euros. There are only 10 Bugatti Centodieci. Ronaldo is a proud owner of one of them.

images 20 1

image courtesy. Bugatti centodieci

You might have had about Ferrari and Bugatti chiron.  One of the fastest cars in the world. His Bugatti Chiron is a two seater sports car from Germany. It has 8.0L engine, 1,996 kg, has a power out put of 1,103 Kw and a V12 engine.

Only 500 buggati chiron were made.

NINTCHDBPICT000657050243

Bugatti Chir

Additionally, the legend owns a Mc Laren Sena which has a 4.0L V8 engine turbo charged. It also has a 7 speed dual clatch. Moreover, he also owns one of the most luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan which is 5.3 metres long and weighs 2660 kilograms. The Cullinan has a 6.75 litre twin turbo, V12 engine and can reach a speed of 60 mph in only 5 seconds. Impressive.

Other than Rolls Royce cullinan, he owns Rolls Royce drop head that cost him £500,000.

images 19 1

Photo courtesy

He also owns a number of Ferraris. Among his Ferrari are Ferrari f12 TDF, Ferrari 599 GTO worth $385,000, a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano worth $310,000, and  also Ferrari F430 worth $300,000.

images 18 1

Photo courtesy

images 16

Ronald and his Mc Laren

Also read:EPL: Ronaldo Scores Twice: Man City Beats Leicester, Arsenal Bags First Three Points

NINTCHDBPICT000421796619 1

Photo courtesy

Other cars that he owns include The mercedes Benz AMG S 65 which is estimated to be 200,000 euros, Lamborghini Aventador at £370,000. Nonetheless, he is a proud owner of Bentley worth £250,000.

 

