Inside Millicent Omanga’s Posh Residence in Nairobi 

Millicent Omanga served as a nominated senator from 2017 to 2022. In the August 9 elections, she unsuccessfully ran for the Nairobi county women representative seat losing to Esther Passaris.

In this article, KDRTV looks at Omanga’s luxurious mansion in Nairobi.

The mansion is protected by a surrounding wall and electric wire. Well-manicured lawns and flowers are the first things that catch the eye as you step inside the compound. The residence contains a servants’ quarters in addition to its five suites.

Inside the house, you’re welcomed by a beautiful living with wooden floors and white-painted walls that give the room a bright, airy appearance. The living room has a regal appearance thanks to the chandeliers and white sofas. The living room’s one side, which is closest to the TV area, is painted a gorgeous shade of gray and decorated with butterflies.

The living room extends to an equally gorgeous and intriguing dining space. It features a round marble table with six white leather chairs surrounding it, where she can dine with her husband and children. The dining area is adjacent to a huge window that lets in natural light and gives the place an outside feel. The wall is adorned with mirrors and photographs of family members in memorable locations.

The Kitchen is an open-concept, contemporary kitchen with cream-colored walls. It has kitchen cabinets that serve as kitchenware storage. Among its modern amenities are an oven, microwave, refrigerator, and water dispenser.

A contemporary spiral staircase leads you upstairs, where they are greeted by the children’s bedroom. The first room is designated for her daughter, Maya. The room’s white walls, pink curtains, and wardrobe create a youthful atmosphere. The room has a private bathroom, a toilet, a bunk bed, and a study space.

The master bedroom features a six-by-six-foot bed and a brown leather sofa set where she may unwind. It boasts a large window that lets in natural light, and a stunning chandelier finishes off the space. There is a make-up area where she performs face and beauty preparations.

