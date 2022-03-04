Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Interesting Facts About Kenyan Cross-dresser Kinuthia

By

Published

images 1
images 1

Kevin Kinuthia is a Kenyan Tiktoker who gained popularity through his Tik Tok videos. He was born in 2001.

Nonetheless, Kinuthia was born and raised in  Karen area in Nairobi but later moved to Ngong area. After Ngong, together with his family, they moved to Kitengela.

67a9382e47582978

Courtesy

After completing form four in 2019, he moved and started life in Thika where he is currently. He became an internet sensation after his Tik tok videos went viral on all social media platforms.

However, it was in 2018 when he started his Tik tok.  Lately, he has been seen on all social media platforms being questioned about his sexuality. However, he was not yet ready to answer this question.

download

Courtesy Kinuthia

Dropping out of school

Consequently, he had to drop out of college and concentrate on content creation. He could not balance school and work as clients would request videos totalling up to six in a day.

Kinuthia’s mother has always been supportive of him. Her mother is also the one who buys her dress. Dressing like a woman all started way back when he was young and could look at how her mother was dressing.

“I used to imitate my mum and would do whatever she did as she spruced up herself. But I stopped after a while. But then it came back when I discovered TikTok. I saw it was unique as no one was doing that on the platform. Kinuthia said in an interview with Eve Mungai, Kenyan Youtuber.

He gets a lot of critics online but none of the critics could make him stop his content creation.  According to Kinuthia, it doesn’t affect him because he knows none of those people at a personal level. Kinuthia added that those who criticise him do not want him to grow.

Also read : Tiktok sensation Azziad lands radio job

Dating a politician

Unknown to many, he disclosed having dated one politician but it never worked out. In an interview with Sam, a friend, their relationship never worked out because the partner was very immature.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019