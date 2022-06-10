Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Jalang’o Forgives Eli and Litiema After Stealing More Than A Million From His Car

By

Published

images 48
Jalang'o's employees Eli and Litiema

Two of radio presenter and a politician Jalang’o’s workers a week ago stole more than one million in his car after his campaigns. The two workers, Eli and Litiema are still on the run and no one has heard from them.

images 50

Phelix Odiwuor, Eli and litiema, Photo courtesy

Speaking to one of the local media station, Jalang’o has come out and said that he has forgiven the two workers. However, Jalang’o also added that they should come back and continue with their work.

Jalango disclosed that the money was not less than a million.

In a statement, Jalango’s biggest loss was not even the money, but their trust and friendship. The comedian turned-politician added that he will not take any action against the two and that they should return soon. Jalango told the local radio hosts that the two had recently started a family and their family is currently suffering a lot.

The two ran together with their family.

images 49

Eli and Litiema

On the other hand, Jalango said that the two are still in Kenya because they have no passports and they could not leave the country. He added that the furthest they could be is the western part of Kenya.

Also read Jalang’o’s Employees On The Run After Stealing An Uknown Amount From His Car

The two, Eli and Litiema were taken as a family and they always accompanied Jalango in several occasions. However, the two are still offline and they haven’t yet communicated even in the common WhatsApp groups they share with Jalang’o.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020