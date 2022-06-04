Jalang’o’s Employees On The Run After Stealing An Uknown Amount From His Car

Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o’s employees are on the run after they stole some amount of money from their boss’s car.

The Former KISS FM radio presenter Jalang’o asked the public to help him look for two of his loyal employees who stole money from him and fled. The two employees were Eli and Litiema.

The two suspects Eli and Litiema reportedly stole the money from Jalang’o’s car and fled together with their family.

Soon after Jalang’o tried to reach them, their phones were switched off.

According to his latest Instagram post,

Jalang’o has offered a cash reward of Ksh100,000 for information that may lead to their arrest.

“They stole money from the car they were washing at home, their phones are off and they are running with their families. If you see them, please contact me or report at the nearest police station.

A reward of Ksh100,000 for any information leading to their arrest.” wrote Jalango on his Instagram page.

In a clip shown by a YouTuber Eve Mungai, the two suspects narrated how loyal they were to their boss.

Also read Morrison Litiema Now Wants Sauti Sol To Pay Him 5Million For Damage

The two also added that their boss could leave millions in his car and still find it.

They used to accompany their boss too to the radio station and wait for him till late night.

Also read Jalango Reveals the Amount of Money He Will Spend in his Langata Parliamentary Campaigns

One of the two suspects had before tried to sue Sauti sol for using his picture inappropriately. One Litiema told the media that Sauti Sol had used his picture while throwing shades at those that had unsubscribed from their youtube channel.

The two are still in hide out.