Juliani Finally ‘Confirms’ He Snatched Lilian Ng’ang’a From Mutua

Following numerous reports and viral photos that the two are dating, singer Juliani, it seems, has finally reacted to word that he’s sharing a bed with former Machakos County First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a.

Juliani on Twitter today addressed the rumors saying that it’s now in the public that he’s with Ngángá.

He however didn’t confirm that they are a couple, leaving that to the rumor mongers to have a field day.

“Asante sana for all who’ve reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie,” he said.

“No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you.”

Juliani and Lilian have been rumored to be dating for the better part of this year.

Even though the two tried as much as possible to keep it under the wraps, Kenyans soon found out after fans took photos of them and started sharing online.

On Sunday, August 15, Nganga took to her Instagram account and let her followers know that she had separated from Alfred Mutua and was stepping down as Machakos County First Lady.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” part of her post read.

Asante sana for all who've reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie. No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you. — Elevate 🚀🇰🇪 (@JulianiKenya) September 1, 2021

Mutua also shared on social media that their relationship had come to an end.

“She will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart. She has always been my number one fan,” Mutua said.

Mutua and Lilian dated for six years.

