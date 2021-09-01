‘Stop The Lies. I Prayed For Him First’-Bishop Margaret Wanjiru Calls Out Raila For Getting Saved Again

Bishop Marget Wanjiru of Jesus is Alive Ministries (JIAM) church has set tongues wagging after calling out ODM leader for getting saved last Sunday in a church service in Murangá.

The Tanga Tanga leader joined other members in calling out Raila who has been running up and down trying to win the Mt. Kenya region ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

According to Wanjiru, Raila came to his church and got saved several years ago.

She said she was however shocked to see him last Sunday being prayed for at Bible Fellowship Church in Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a.

“I saw him going to church on Sunday. I saw the people who surrounded him and told him that he is now saved,” she said in a meeting in Karen at DP William Ruto’s residence.

“May I remind you, he came to JIAM and got saved. So I don’t know if the first time it was not real and the second time he got saved is the real one.”

The politician further attacked Raila for using salvation to gain votes from the Mt Kenya region.

She said what matters is what is in the heart and not what someone keeps confessing every time they go to church.

“These people should stop all these lies. Salvation is about the heart and not the mouth,” she said.

“If you are saved, what is in your heart will agree with what is in the hearts of those who believe in God and they will know you are saved.”

The former Starehe MP ditched ODM in 2016 for Jubilee while vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial.

