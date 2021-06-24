Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Kambua Still Devastated After Losing Son: ‘Every Day I’m Learning That Healing Is Not A Destination’

By

Published

Kambua 0

Singer Kambua is still healing after losing her second-born early this year.

Every day I’m learning that healing is not a destination, it’s a journey. I’m on a journey that I did not sign up for, but I’m braving it, every moment of every day,” she said on social media.

“Sometimes the waves of grief knock me off my feet, yet I know that they won’t always wash over me. I know that one day it won’t feel like I’m constantly navigating a minefield.”

Raila: I thought Midiwo Was Smiling But He Was Dead, I was Confused When I Saw Him

The gospel singer lost her newborn, Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu, just hours after delivery after developing complications.

“One day it won’t feel like my heart is carrying a rock,” she went on.

“But until then, I will be kind to myself, and allow myself to feel everything I’m feeling. I will allow my rock, Jesus, to carry me. So as you witness my brokenness, may you also witness my healing.’’

In February she announced the passing saying:

’What a privilege it has been carrying a life yet again. My little baby boy Malachi made a grand entrance into the world a few days ago,” she said.

He was everything we hoped for, and more, much more. Perfect in every way. Malachi knew how much he was loved, and so he did all he could to stay with us. With the help of a most dedicated team of doctors & nurses, our little baby fought, until Jesus healed him by taking him to Himself. Malachi is now free from pain, and any worldly care.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019