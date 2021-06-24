Kambua Still Devastated After Losing Son: ‘Every Day I’m Learning That Healing Is Not A Destination’

Singer Kambua is still healing after losing her second-born early this year.

“Every day I’m learning that healing is not a destination, it’s a journey. I’m on a journey that I did not sign up for, but I’m braving it, every moment of every day,” she said on social media.

“Sometimes the waves of grief knock me off my feet, yet I know that they won’t always wash over me. I know that one day it won’t feel like I’m constantly navigating a minefield.”

The gospel singer lost her newborn, Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu, just hours after delivery after developing complications.

“One day it won’t feel like my heart is carrying a rock,” she went on.

“But until then, I will be kind to myself, and allow myself to feel everything I’m feeling. I will allow my rock, Jesus, to carry me. So as you witness my brokenness, may you also witness my healing.’’

In February she announced the passing saying:

’What a privilege it has been carrying a life yet again. My little baby boy Malachi made a grand entrance into the world a few days ago,” she said.

He was everything we hoped for, and more, much more. Perfect in every way. Malachi knew how much he was loved, and so he did all he could to stay with us. With the help of a most dedicated team of doctors & nurses, our little baby fought, until Jesus healed him by taking him to Himself. Malachi is now free from pain, and any worldly care.