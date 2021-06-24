Raila: I thought Midiwo Was Smiling But He Was Dead, I was Confused When I Saw Him

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga thought the late MP Jakoyo Midiwo was still alive when he went to see him in the ICU.

Speaking at Citam Valley Road church on Thursday, Raila said Midiwo died while still smiling, something that confused him at first after seeing his lifeless body.

“When I went to the ICU, I found Jakoyo (Midiwo) lying there. He actually appeared to be smiling, and I thought that I could talk to him but he was dead. I didn’t know how to conduct myself,” he said.

“So then I talked to the doctor. It is a very emotional thing to lose Midiwo. My mother was the eldest and we had only one uncle then Midiwo’s mother was the last born.”

Raila said that he had planned to rest after burying late Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile only to be told that his Midiwo was in ICU.

“When I came on Monday, and in the evening I received a phone call from her sister ..she calls me sobbing and told me that Midiwo is dead,” Raila narrated.

“I could not believe it and she told me that they went to see him at the ICU and they talked then they left. As they walked they were told to rush back that Midiwo had died.”

He went on to say Midiwo was more than an uncle to him. He was like a good friend.

“Last time I talked to him was on Thursday and we had lost a sister…Midiwo asked me not to attend the burials because my presence would attract many people and would go against MoH protocols,” he said.

“I will dearly miss Jakoyo Midiwo. He had a rare ability to work across the aisle and got along with members from across the political divide,

“When he was there he stayed and looked after my children Fidel and Rosemary and other children as well,” he said.

“He protected them in the US so there are so many intimate things we have done with Midiwo. When he came back he was in business and then told me he wanted to join politics.”

During his term in Parliament, Midiwo served on various House committees including the Departmental Committee on Finance and Trade, and the Joint Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library.