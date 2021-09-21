Connect with us

Kisii: Wedding Drama After Groom Kissed Bride To Suffocation

Side chick shows up at lovers wedding dressed in a gown

There was drama during a church wedding in Mocheche, Kisii County after the bride collapsed minutes after exchanging vows and being kissed.

According to sources, Mercy Mokeira, 29, had to been rushed to Kisii County referral hospital after suffering asphyxiation while taking her marriage vows.

Her husband Benjamin Omoke is said to have kissed her after the presiding pastor asked him to do the honors and sucked Oxygen from her in the process leading to her unconsciousness.

The wedding had to end prematurely following the mishap.

