Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mwanaisha Chidzuga To Run For MP Seat

By

Published

Mwaisha

Former TV news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga will run for Matuga Constituency seat in 2022.

The media personality took to social media to make the announcement official after she was endorsed by Kwale County elders to run for the seat.

“I would like to thank elders for giving me this big task to fill the gap that was left by mum, to contest for the Matuga Constituency seat,” Mwanaisha said.

READ ALSO: Kirinyaga: Drama In Popular Church As Pastors Exchange Blows At Pulpit, Police Called To Handle Chaos

Her mother, Zainab Chidzunga, served as the Kwale Woman Representative between 2013 and 2017. She won the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

Zainab died mid this year after a short illness.

Mwaisha said her focus will be to change the lives of the people of Matuga and to see the youth and women get more opportunities.

“Most of us have been neglected for a long time, especially in leadership and employment opportunities. I want to make sure my fellow youths and women get an opportunity to improve their livelihoods,” she said.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019