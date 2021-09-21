Mwanaisha Chidzuga To Run For MP Seat

Former TV news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga will run for Matuga Constituency seat in 2022.
The media personality took to social media to make the announcement official after she was endorsed by Kwale County elders to run for the seat.
“I would like to thank elders for giving me this big task to fill the gap that was left by mum, to contest for the Matuga Constituency seat,” Mwanaisha said.
Her mother, Zainab Chidzunga, served as the Kwale Woman Representative between 2013 and 2017. She won the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.
Zainab died mid this year after a short illness.
Mwaisha said her focus will be to change the lives of the people of Matuga and to see the youth and women get more opportunities.
“Most of us have been neglected for a long time, especially in leadership and employment opportunities. I want to make sure my fellow youths and women get an opportunity to improve their livelihoods,” she said.
