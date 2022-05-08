Machachari Star Baha Confirms The Arrival Of Their New Born

As we are celebrating Mother’s day, Georgina Njenga is now the newest mother in town. In an Instagram post by Tyler Mbaya alias Baha from the Machachari show and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga, the two have confirmed the arrival of their new baby.

Interestingly, Baha and the baby share same birthday. Consequently, Pascal Tokodi and his wife Grace Ekirapa also announce the birth of their new born few days ago. Just like Bahati’s child, Tokodi’s child was also born on the actor’s birthday.

On the other hand, a number of celebrities announced the birth of their new child. Nadia Mukami too announced the birth of their new born recently.

Zora thespian couple Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho, Nana and Madiba respectively are soon expecting their first child together.

Other celebrity couples include Kabi wa Jesus, and Aggie the dance queen.