Maina Kageni’s 2020 BMW X6 REVIEW

Maina Kageni is unarguably one of the richest media personalities. He owns a number of luxurious fleet of cars like 2019 Rav 4, 2012 Jaguar XF and A five million shillings Chevrolet Trail Blazer.

Indeed, Maina has a good taste of cars.
Here is a review of his luxurious BMW x6 series 2020

Photo courtesy

One of the first owner of this specific machine is Maina Kageni. He is believed to be the first person to have this model.

However, Robert Alai later came to disclose that he took this BMW X6 2020 on loan.

What is special about this car?

The BMW X6 is one of the most powerful and comfortable cars the Bavarian motor has ever released.
Maina’s BMW has latest infortainment technology. Its infortainment modern system is operated by a large touch screen and a voice recognition.

You can also be guaranteed of a safe drive since it has an advanced safety technology. The BMW has a good acceleration. However, it is fast and safe at a very high speed. Very few accidents are reported.

image courtesy

Additionally, the interior is customized to give Maina a comfort that he wants. It has a big leg room and a good hip space.
It is also has a good shape that makes it more attractive. Moreover, it has a daytime light and a rareview camera.

Maina’s BMW 2020 has 3.0 L six cylinder, twin power turbo and 8 speed automatic transmission.
Additionally, it has 355 horse power.

