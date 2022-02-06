Meet 5 Kenyans Who Drive The Exquisite Rolls-Royce Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited is a British luxury car manufacturer owned by German conglomerate BMW. Rolls-Royce has expanded its wings all the way to Kenya, with its headquarters in West Sussex.
The cost of Rolls Royce cars varies from $300, 000 to $450, 000, which is between 30 million and 45 million Kenyan shillings.
The cars are owned by super rich Kenyan business men and Politicians. Below are the Kenyans who drive the exquisite car.
1. Jimmy Wanjigi
The One Kenya Alliance principal and Billionaire owns this super car. His rolls royce has his initials JMW in its number plate. The business mogul also owns a number of high end cars.
2. Evans Kidero
The ex Nairobi Governor also drives the luxurious car. After losing the 2017 Nairobi County Governiship to Mike Sonko, Kidero is eyeing the Homabay county top seat in August 9.
3. Steve Mbogo
The young politician drives the expensive British machine.
4. Charles Jaguar
Charles Njagua Kanyi, better known by his stage name Jaguar, is a Kenyan politician, singer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. From humble beginnings, Jaguar was born in a family of three siblings. He grew up in the suburbs of Nairobi where he attended school. Jaguar has a number of cars in his garage but the Rolls Royce stands out.
5. Samia Barry
He is a renown business man in the capital Nairobi.