Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Kenyan Celebrities Who Married White Spouses [PHOTOS]

By

Published

When you find the one, it makes no difference of their skin tone, race, or religion. Some celebrities have demonstrated that their skin tone did not prevent them from finding their happily ever after.

Here are some Kenyan celebs with white partners.

Jeff Koinange

images 2022 02 06T132911.064

Photo of Jeff Koinange with his wife and son

Citizen Tv news anchor Jeff Koinange is married to Shaila Koinange who is from Asia. The couple married in 1998 after meeting in 1986 at a Safari Park interview.

Wendy Kimani

images 2022 02 06T132928.097

Photo of Wendy Kimani and her fiancé.

The Tusker Project Fame finalist is married to Dutchman Marvin Onderwater . The two got married in Kenya but now reside in the Netherlands and have one child.

Eric Wainaina

images 2022 02 06T132955.504

Photo of Erick Wainaina and his mzungu wife.

The renowned singer is married to Sheba Hirst who is an Australian. The two are blessed with two daughters Seben and Neo.

Octopizzo

images 2022 02 06T133020.474

Photo of Octopizzo and his Wife. Image courtesy.

Despite being well known for his numerous baby mamas and children, the Kibera-born rapper is married to an unknown white woman. Octopizzo claims that he first saw his wife on a billboard and knew she had to be his.

Also Read; The Day Jeff Koinange Cried Like a Baby

Nyota Ndogo

images 2022 02 06T133043.272

Photo of Nyota Ndogo and her husband.

The coast-based musician is married to Henning Nielsen who comes from Denmark. Despite their 20-year age gap, the two have been married for over 7 years.

Abbas

images 2022 02 06T133120.305

Abbas and his wife and kid.

The Kenyan hip-hop singer is married to a British citizen known as Anna. The two got married back in 2016 are blessed with one child.

DJ Mohz

images 2022 02 06T133141.617

Moses Mathenge alias Dj Mohz is another Kenyan celeb married to a white partner. The Tv host is married to Deborah Mathenge from Scotland. The two married in 2008 and are blessed with 3 children.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019