The Day Jeff Koinange Cried Like a Baby

(KDRTV) – Jeff Koinange is, without doubt, Kenya’s most accomplished journalist. He is loved and adored by many.

However, on Wednesday, controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna reminded Kenyans that Jeff has his own flaws. He is afraid and at one time cried like a baby.

The self-proclaimed general, while appearing on JKLive from Berlin in Germany, reminded Jeff of how he cried after being sued by Jimmi Wanjigi!

“There was a time you were arrested Jeff, and you squealed like a baby because you had defamed Jimmy Wanjigi …. you had to produce Ksh. 2million to be released, you didn’t even stay in detention for more than two hours yet you cried for two months..” Miguna jokingly said.

The lawyer was responding to a claim from Koinange that he (Miguna) could have been blocked from coming to Kenya because of his criticism of the government on social media.

In 2015, businessman Jimmi Wanjingi obtained a court order barring Jeff Koinange from discussing and linking his name and that of his family to the multi-billion Anglo Leasing Scandal.

Read Also: ‘Raila Swore that Miguna Will Only Come to Kenya in a Coffin’

Despite the court order, Jeff Koinange who was then working at KTN went ahead and discussed the topic on his show. He invited businessman Toni Gachoka on the show.

Wanjigi sued Jeff and Gachoka for disobeying court orders. However, it is only Jeff who was arrested on May 19, 2015. It is this incident that Miguna says the journalist cried like a baby. He was freed on a Ksh 100,000 bail a few hours after arrest.

The court also slapped with a Ksh 2 million fine or six-month jail term for the defamation case. However, the two appealed the fine and the High Court ruled in their favour in 2017.

According to the judge, the fine was wrongly imposed by Senior Resident Magistrate Maisy Chesang and also violated their right to a fair trial.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases