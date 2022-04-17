Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s Rarely Seen Beautiful Wife [PHOTOS]

By

Published

ndindi pic 1

Photo of DEputy President William Ruto and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro. Image courtesy.

Ndindi Nyoro is a Kenyan entrepreneur who also happens to be a politician. He was born into poverty, as his parents were peasants who struggled to pay for his school tuition. He joined Kenyatta University by pure determination, where he was transformed into an entrepreneur and eventually a principled politician.

 

He is currently the Member of Parliament for Kiharu and an outspoken supporter of Deputy President William Ruto and the Tangatanga movement. Since the 2017 general elections, the MP has proved his bravery by a series of outspoken declarations.

Ndindi ran a handful of enterprises before entering politics. He worked part-time for Ngenye Kariuki and company stockbrokers, which was founded by Ngenye Kariuki, a former Kiharu Member of Parliament.

He later founded Stockbridge Stockbrokers and Afrisec Telecoms, a provider of internet services. In 2016, he co-founded Investax capital, a stock brokerage firm, after leaving Stockbridge Securities owing to a conflict of interest. Investax is one of the country’s largest stock brokerage firms.

Ndindi is married to a gorgeous lady named Sophia Wambui, who is not involved in politics.

While the majority of people choose white weddings, most cultures have pre-wedding ceremonies. Ndindi Nyoro is one of the individuals that are a part of such civilizations.

Ndindi Nyoro wedded Sophia Makongeni in a beautiful Kikuyu traditional wedding on the 25th May 2019 in Makongeni, Thika. His close political acquaintances, including Moses Kuria, Murang’ a women’s delegate Sabina Chege, and Nelson Koech, attended the wedding. Ndindi Nyoro was put on the spot by President Uhuru Kenyatta during Irungu Kang’ ata’ s wedding. He urged him to marry and settle down, which he did.

Muthee Kiengei, a prominent Kameme FM radio broadcaster, emceed the event. The 34- year- old and his bride danced at the’ ruracio’ and appeared to be having the time of their lives.

Sophia Wambui, the bride, looked absolutely stunning in her wedding gown. The couple serves as an example for other young couples who aspire to accomplish the same thing in the future.

Did you miss this?

  1. First Term MP Who Might Deputize William Ruto in the August General Elections
  2. Meet President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Rarely Seen Brothers And The Powerful Jobs They Do
  3. Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Released After Night Arrest, Faces No Charges

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020