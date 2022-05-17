Meet Maryne Keseri, Young Lady Who Dresses Deputy President William Ruto

You have probably seen deputy president William Ruto stunning with artistic shirts together with his family. The lady behind that is a 26 year old Maryne Keseri who was a student from the Multimedia University.

How did all this start?

Maryne Keseri is a first born in a family of five and she was raised in Nakuru. She started her head wrap business a while back when she was in campus. She never knew that one day she would get a chance to dress one of the powerful men in Kenya, the Deputy president William Ruto.

Keseri started her business with a capital of 8000 shillings. She used 3000 as fare to Mombasa and 5000 shillings to buy deras so she could come and sell them while at school.

In three days, she had sold all of them. She was good in balancing her business of selling mabuyu, dress, head wraps and school. Lecturers could always excuse her.

She paid school fee through her business.

Meeting with the deputy president

Through her client, Keseri was introduced to the deputy president. It all started when one of her client asked her if she could recommend her to her “Boss.” Keseri accepted.

She never knew her client’s boss was the deputy president of Kenya.

When they went to pick William Ruto’s measurement, Keseri was very excited. To her, it was such an honor and a breakthrough. She never knew she would get there.

Consequently, the deputy president William Ruto approved her to be the one dressing him.

Keseri started a business which she got to employ several people. On the other hand, she never got to just dress William Ruto but also some of the news anchor in Kenya.

She rose from being critised back as she was having her business in campus to dressing the deputy president of Kenya, William Ruto.