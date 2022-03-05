Meet 5 Media Personalities Who Own Exquisite Palatial Homes [PHOTOS]

Kenyan media personalities, particularly those with a long tenure, earn substantial salaries and allowances.

The immaculate automobiles they drive, the fashionable clothing they wear, and the gorgeous homes they own and reside in, demonstrate their lavish lifestyles.

In this article, Kdrtv looks into media personalities with exquisite homes across the country.

Julie Gichuru

The former Citizen Tv news lives in a lovely home in one of Nairobi’s wealthy estates.

The mansion, which was constructed in 2013, is said to have four bedrooms, a lush green lawn, and servant’s quarters.

Janet Mbugua

The ex Citizen Tv news anchor lives in a posh residence located in one of Nairobi’s leafy suburbs.

Her followers were treated to a rare glimpse of her magnificent mansion when Betty Kyallo featured her on an episode of her show Up Close With Betty.

Jalang’o

The former Kiss FM presenter has at least 3 homes across the country. The Langata Constituency aspirant has built houses in Siaya, Kitengela, Kisumu, and Nairobi.

Alex Mwakideu

Alex Mwakideu owns numerous residences across the country, just like his friend Jalang’o. This is not surprising given that he has been a presenter for more than a decade.

Additionally, he has a home in Kitengela, Kajiado County. He has been documenting his progress on a YouTube show dubbed ‘JengaNa AlexNaJalas.’

Linus Kaikai

The Citizen TV Strategy and Innovation director owns a posh house in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County. Within the enclosure of Kaikai’s homestead is a well-kept grass, a gatekeeper’s court, and a vegetable farm. Kaikai owns another house in the countryside that he built in 2010.