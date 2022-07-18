Meet Wafula Chebukati’s Son Who Runs A Multi Million Company Based in Rwanda 

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has been at the helm of IEBC since 2017 and has kept his family out of the spotlight.

Chebukati’s family comprises his wife Mary and their three all grown children; Emmanuel, Jonathan, and Rachel.

Emmanuel has more than seven years of experience in systems audits, application security, and safe cloud deployment, making him a well regarded member of the technical community in the region.

In 2017, he co-founded Hepta Analytics, a regional data analytics company with headquarters in Rwanda and an office in Nairobi. The organization specializes in data science and analytics approaches designed to transform raw data into information and insights that enable companies to make informed decisions.

In addition to software development, its services include big data analysis, which involves analyzing data on customers’ infrastructure.

In the six years that the company has been in business, it has developed ground-breaking products, including HR Analytics, a training platform geared at HR professionals, and HeptaPay, a bill payment application servicing the East African Region, particularly Rwanda.

Hepta is only one of the delicate technology initiatives that Emmanuel successfully performed in the public and private sectors across the area and, in some cases, globally.

He worked as the information security consultant at Shidolya Tours and Safaris in 2015, not long after completing the Presidential Digital Talent Program as a trainee.

His career soon took off, and shortly after that, he joined NatureSurf Systems Ltd. as a system developer before founding his own business.

He holds a master’s degree in information technology from Carnegie Mellon University and has worked as a teacher for Skillsoft and LinkedIn’s cyber security bootcamp.

Additionally, he is a graduate of the United States International University with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Technology, with a focus on Forensic IT and Cybercrime (USIU).

