Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Mejja – I Don’t Have A Kid With Milly Wairimu

By

Published

Meja and Milly Wairimu
Meja and Milly Wairimu

Landlord hit maker Mejja, Aka Mtoto wa Hadija has recently clarified that he does not have a kid with his ex-lover Milly Wairimu. Mejja was celebrated on May 23 as he was turning 36 years old by his girlfriend Milly. However, Mejja did not respond to the birthday wishes from his ex-lover.

In an interview with one local radio host, Mejja came out and said that Milly does not have a kid with him. He went ahead and said that he loved her with her kid. Meja confirmed that Milly’s child is not his biological child.

Mejja did not reveal why they broke up with the ex-lover.

Mejja's Ex-Wife Wishes She Never Met Rapper, Claims He Put Her Through a Lot: "Bazuu Wa Uduu" - Tuko.co.ke

Meja and his Ex lover Milly

Consequently, in a separate interview, Milly claimed that Mejja cheated on her on several occasions with video vixens. “Alinifanya nipitie so much yani siwezi ongelea the details. Cheating is one of them and many others. He is very abusive. Unajua kuwa abusive si lazima upige mtu. There is also emotional abuse. Not that atakupiga or anything, kunitusi, sijui nini such kind of things,” said Milly Wairimu.

On the other hand, Mejja, later on went ahead and posted; “A man settles where he finds peace. Not beauty, not money, not status but peace,” he said.

The musician further added that he has kids with another woman. Mejja said that his baby mama does not have a social media account.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020