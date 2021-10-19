MP Begs Daddy Owen To Move On From Pretty Ex-wife Wambui: Pick Another Wife

South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro has asked Daddy Owen to move on from his ugly divorce and now focus on getting another wife.

Speaking during the singer’s album launch yesterday, Osoro, who is a good friend of the singer, urged him to move on completely from his ex-wife Faridah Wambui.

Osoro revisited the ugly divorce that happened in December last year when Wambui secretly married a Gilgil tycoon without even alerting or asking for a divorce from him first.

“Let me start by telling Owen congratulations. I can hardly believe that he is here,” he said.

“In December, he came to my office and it really hurt me- I had to shed a tear. His life wasn’t looking very okay. I see he is now back on track and I am very happy for that.”

“Owen, don’t keep us too long now. Kuna warembo wengi sana hapa. We have already accepted what transpired but it is time to pick one.”

The MP was happy that the singer has managed to move on and go back to making music.

“I am happy that even as he pursues his music, he tries to lift others,” said Osoro.

Owen was launching his 6th album, “Chapter 4” which has such hits as “Donjo” “Neema yake”, and “Jina la baba”.